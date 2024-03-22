Senate Polls: PTI candidates challenge nomination papers rejection

PTI candidates Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, Khurram Zeeshan and Sanam Javed have filed appeals in election tribunals against rejection of their nomination papers. “The election commission has challenged nomination papers over baseless allegations,” Murad Saeed, Azam Swati and Khurram Zeeshan pleaded in their appeals filed in Peshawar election tribunal. They requested in appeals filed by Ali Afridi advocate, for approval of their nomination papers and allowing them to contest the Senate elections. PTI’s Sanam Javed challenged the election commission’s decision of rejecting her nomination papers at Lahore’s election tribunal. “The election commission has rejected nomination papers of Sanam Javed for Senate election against the facts,” Javed pleaded in her appeal. “They objected that the plot was not declared in nomination papers, while Sanam Javed doesn’t have any plot,” according to the plea. Sanam Javed pleaded to the tribunal to approve her nomination papers. “The election commission has continued its tradition to reject the nomination papers,” Azam Swati was talking to media after filing appeal against rejection of his nomination for the Senate election.