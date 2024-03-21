‘It’ girl hairstyles for spring 2024 revealed

A recent study has identified the most popular female hairstyles, with the ‘wolf’ cut securing the top position.

The research, carried out by beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha, analysed online search volumes for 64 trending female hairstyles. By combining the average monthly searches for over 300 keywords, including terms like ‘octopus haircut’ and ‘female buzz cut’, the study found the hairstyles that have received the most nationwide interest in the past six months.

Proving the most popular across all fifty states, with an average 591,600 monthly search volume nationwide, the ‘wolf’ cut is set to be the most popular style this spring. Generating a monthly search volume of 96,200 in California alone, the online fascination with this shaggy, layered haircut continues to escalate. On TikTok, ‘#wolfcut’ has exceeded seven billion views worldwide. Fashioned by stars such as Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Jenna Ortega, this style is nearly 70 percent more popular than alternatives like the ‘butterfly’ cut.

The second-most popular hairstyle in the US, at 384,700 monthly searches, is the ‘butterfly’ cut. Being the second-highest preference in 38 states, it particularly finds interest among Texans, whose monthly search volume averages around 43,000. Drawing inspiration from Rachel Green’s iconic Friends look, this face-framing style features abundant voluminous layers. The hashtag ‘#butterflycut’ has accumulated three million views in the US in the past seven days alone on platforms like TikTok, showcasing the enthusiasm of many to emulate the looks of celebrities such as Sydney Sweeney, Addison Rae and Kaia Gerber this spring.

The ‘pixie’ cut ranks third, generating an average of 306,300 monthly searches. It claims the second-most popular spot in twelve states, with Georgia accumulating 10,500 monthly searches. The iconic style is characterized by its short and sweet appearance, featuring cropped layers. Over the years, celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson, Rihanna, and Cara Delevingne have fashioned this haircut. Since November, ‘pixie cut’ has seen a 56.2 percent increase in searches on Pinterest, suggesting a resurgence in the trim’s popularity.

Introduced in 2019, the ‘smullet’ has steadily gained popularity across the United States, securing the fourth position with an average of 172,500 monthly searches. Known as a shorter version of the mullet, this style has been sported by celebrities like Barbie Ferreira and Doja Cat. Interest in the ‘smullet’ has even been on the rise, particularly in Florida, where it accumulates 13,100 monthly searches and New York, where it averages 9,400 monthly searches.

Concluding the list, the ‘shag’ secures the fifth spot with 121,100 monthly searches. This short and choppy style, featuring curtain bangs and abundant texture, enjoys heightened popularity in states like Illinois, where it averages around 5,100 searches. Showcased by celebrities such as Emma Watson, Ashley Graham and JLo, its 20.4 percent growth in popularity on Pinterest indicates a prospective surge in fashionability for this spring.

Commenting on the results, a spokesperson for Fresha said, “Spring is the perfect time to freshen up looks and try something new. As it gets warmer out, you should be ready to leave behind the winter wardrobes and step confidently into the brighter, sun-kissed days ahead.”

“Meaning, it is the perfect time to pamper yourself with a trip to the hairdresser’s chair and experiment with something that tailors your hair type and preferences. Whether you’re keen on trying one of the trendiest looks above or something entirely new, it grants an opportunity to elevate your self-image.”