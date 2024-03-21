Tabish Hashmi reveals ‘3am plans’ with wife

Prominent host and comedian Tabish Hashmi’s wife Hira Khalid complained that the former never takes her out shopping, but shares one of their regular midnight hangout plans.

Celebrated host and TV personality Tabish Hashmi, along with his wife Hira Khalid, was seated for their first-ever joint interview with host Nida Yasir, on Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’.

During a Q&A segment, Hashmi was asked if he has ever taken his wife out to shop, to which, he confessed, “No, I haven’t.”

He continued, “I mean I have in the past, but it’s not something I enjoy. The easier way out for me is I have given all my credit cards, ATM cards, debit cards, cash chequebook to Hira.”

His wife added, “I tried going with him once, but realized that it’s better for me to do it myself. He wants me to go with a fixed target and shop hurriedly. So I prefer now.” Hira mentioned that it is only about shopping, otherwise, Tabish is a very caring husband and frequently treats her with coffee dates and dine-outs. “On a regular basis, I take her out at 3 am for chai paratha, and we eat cheese paratha and omelette,” he added.

Notably, Hira and Tabish have been married for over 12 years at this point. The couple shares two kids together, a daughter and a son.