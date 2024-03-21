Dua Lipa reflects on early rejection from singing

Dua Lipa, who is reportedly dating Callum Turner, recounts an ’embarrassing’ event. The Grammy-winning songstress seemingly was not always good with high notes and was rejected from her school’s singing choir. In a recent chat on Trixie Mattel’s YouTube channel, the Houdini hitmaker recalled the time when she volunteered to sing for her school’s choir. Starting the anecdote, Dua said, “The music teacher was like-it was an assembly- ‘Alright, who wants to sing and try out for the choir?” The 28-year-old star also addressed, “I went, ‘Y’know what? I’d like to actually do that.’ So, I decided to stand up for the whole school, and he started playing on the piano.” She explained, “It was in this crazy high note, and nothing came out-just air. And the whole school started laughing.” “And he was like, ‘You know what? Better luck next time.’ That was it,” Dua also added. But Dua’s innate talent for singing did not go unnoticed as she mentioned, “Later on, I was part of the choir, but I was in the lower range,” after which she began to talk about something else.