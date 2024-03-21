Pakistan coast guards seize hidden weapons

Pakistan Coast Guards have unearthed a cache of concealed weapons and vehicles in Gwadar. According to a spokesman on Thursday, acting on intelligence from confidential sources, Pakistan Coast Guards launched a search operation in the Sarbandar area of Gwadar. During the operation, 36 Glock pistols hidden in two sacks were seized from the possession of a suspect. Further searches of nearby residences led to the discovery of two motorcycles, two cars, and a double-barreled shotgun. Six individuals suspected of involvement in arms smuggling were apprehended during the operation.

Following the seizure of weapons, vehicles, and suspects, Pakistan Coast Guards initiated legal proceedings. In addition to this operation, Pakistan Coast Guards conducted an anti-trawling operation in the sea near Jiwani. After a two-hour pursuit, a fishing trawler was seized and brought to the Jiwani jetty. The spokesman emphasized that Pakistan Coast Guards remain vigilant in preventing drug and smuggling activities. Efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs and illegal arms from society will persist. This operation underscores Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining security and combating illicit activities along its coastlines, particularly in strategic areas like Gwadar.