CM Punjab appeals everyone to ‘Plant for Pakistan’

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz on the eve of the International Day of Forests has appealed to the people to become part of the campaign “Plant for Pakistan”. CM in her special message on the occasion of the International Day of Forests emphasized that the earth is like a mother which provides us life, food and livelihood adding that plant a tree and look after it as well. CM stated, “Plant a tree so that humans can breathe freely, the environment can be purged from the toxic air and the land of Punjab should be further beautified and become green. Plant a tree and do away with the hazards of smog. Allah Almighty will also be pleased and life will smile and rejoice as well.” Maryam Nawaz said, “Free saplings are being distributed during the plantation campaign and the students should lead “Plant for Pakistan” campaign. For the first time the plantation record and numbers will be identified through the latest QR code and the usage of GIS technology. We will oversee and ensure that trees should be seen planted on the earth and not in papers during the plantation campaign. I appeal to all the citizens of Punjab to plant trees, children should plant trees in the name of their parents and parents should plant trees in the name of their children.” CM urged the industrialists, businessmen, labourers, farmers, doctors and media persons to vigorously participate in the plantation campaign adding that the educational institutions, schools, colleges, universities, students and teachers should plant trees and give a new life to our dear homeland.