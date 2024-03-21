Careem introduces in-app donations for customer

Careem, the leading ride-hailing platform in Pakistan, has introduced a series of impactful initiatives this Ramzan, using technology as an enabler in the way donations are traditionally made. With the aim of giving back to the community, Careem has introduced a Ramzan donation car type ‘GO Indus’ in partnership with Indus Hospital.

With every ride of the ‘GO Indus’ car type, an additional PKR 50 will be added to the customer’s total ride fare. All funds collected will be donated to Indus Hospital to provide healthcare support to the less fortunate members of our society. The Ramzan donation car type comes as a part of Careem’s on-going commitment towards contributing and bringing a positive impact to local communities.

Commenting on these initiatives, Imran Saleem, General Manager Ride Hailing at Careem Pakistan said, “Ramzan is a time for reflection, compassion, and giving back to the community. At Careem, we are honored to play our part in serving the community and spreading kindness during this blessed month. Through these meaningful initiatives, we aim to make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and families in need. I would encourage customers to also play their part in donating wholeheartedly, thereby truly embodying the spirit of Ramzan.”