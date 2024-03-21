Punjab govt releases Rs1.6b for free school books

The Punjab government on Thursday released Rs1.6 billion for providing free books to the school students across Punjab.

The amount has been unlocked to provide free books to students in schools across Punjab. The Finance Department has released the budget to the Schools Education Department.

This budget has been released online to the Department of Schools Education.

Meanwhile, School Education Department has order all school heads to download tree plantation application for ongoing campaign in schools across Punjab including Lahore.

Photos of plantation done in schools have to be uploaded on the application.

Details about the types and growth of trees already planted in schools will also be listed in the app.

The School Education Department has issued a letter to all the school heads to obey the orders in this regard.