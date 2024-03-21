Champions Trophy Arrival: PCB Preparations Begin

LAHORE: () Coming of Champions Trophy, Pakistan Cricket Board has started preparations, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi has announced that 3 major stadiums of Pakistan will be upgraded before Champions Trophy tournament.

A meeting was held in PCB under the chairmanship of Mohsin Naqvi, in which Nespak officials briefed the Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board about the upgradation design of the stadiums.

COO PCB Salman Naseer, General Manager Nespak and Director Infrastructure PCB participated in the meeting chaired by Mohsin Naqvi.

The designs of Karachi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium Lahore were presented to Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi inspected the upgrade plan and directed to prepare and submit the final plan soon and Mohsin Naqvi said that the facilities for the public will be improved in the three stadiums.

Regarding the improvement of facilities, Mohsin Naqvi has said that the final plan should be prepared soon, he further said that the hospital box should be increased and the toilets should also be made comfortable.