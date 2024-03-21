Biotechnology: An Invaluable Asset to Ensure Food Security

Despite considerable public spending with support from development partners, agriculture growth slowed down to below three %.

The agriculture sector in Pakistan is among the biggest employers and is especially important from a social, livelihood, and foreign exchange perspective. However, food security remains a paramount concern for Pakistan, a nation of over 230 million people. The country’s population growth and rate of urbanization is pressurizing the agriculture sector not only to increase production, but also to respond to a changing and diversifying food consumption pattern. Despite considerable public spending with support from development partners, agriculture growth slowed down from an average of over 4% per year between 1970-2000 to below 3% thereafter.

The Growing Population and Increasing Food Demand

According to the seventh Population and Housing Census of Pakistan in 2023, the country’s population has risen to around 241.5 million, with an annual growth rate of 2.51%. This growth rate is even higher than the population growth rate between 1998 and 2017 of 2.37%. This demographic trend presents a daunting task of feeding millions more people, requiring significant increases in agricultural productivity.

Biotechnology in Agriculture

This is where biotechnology can be a crucial tool to address these growing challenges in agriculture and to also support food security goals. It provides farmers with tools that can make production cheaper and more manageable. For example, some biotechnology crops can be engineered to tolerate specific herbicides, which make weed control simpler and more efficient. The world has recognized the potential to revolutionise agriculture and improve the livelihoods of millions. Developing regions like Kenya, India, andAfrica, have all recognised this significance of biotechnology and are investing heavily in research, enabling scientists through trainings , setting up modern laboratories, and funding the further research.

Biotechnology, particularly biotech crops offer promising solutions to enhance agricultural productivity, reduce crop losses, and improve the nutritional content of food. The application of biotechnology in agriculture has resulted in benefits to farmers, producers, and consumers. It has helped to make both insect pest control and weed management safer and easier while safeguarding crops against disease.

For example, genetically engineered insect-resistant cotton has allowed for a significant reduction in the use of persistent, synthetic pesticides that may contaminate groundwater and the environment, and it has also been adopted by Pakistan. According to data from the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA), Pakistan planted over 2.8 million hectares of GM cotton in recent years, resulting in increased yields and reduced pest damage.

Drought-Tolerant and Pest-Resistant Crops

In the South Asian region, Pakistan is one of the most vulnerable countries to droughts strongly linked to water scarcity, food security, and the agro-economics of the country. Biotechnology has enabled the development of drought-tolerant crop varieties that can thrive in water-stressed conditions. Recent research has shown promising results in developing drought-resistant wheat and varieties, which is one of Pakistan’s staple crops.

Additionally, biotech crops engineered to resist pests have significantly reduced crop losses. For example, Bt cotton, produces a protein toxic to specific insect pests, reducing the need for chemical pesticides. This not only benefits farmers economically but also have positive environmental implications.

Enhanced Nutritional Content

Malnutrition also remains a critical issue in Pakistan, similar to other neighbouring countries. During the recent years, agricultural biotechnology has emerged as one of the important tools for the enhancement of levels of micronutrients, vitamin A, folate, Zn and Fe in the staple crops, including rice in the resource-poor countries. For example: Golden Rice, a genetically modified rice variety, has been engineered to produce beta-carotene, a precursor of vitamin A. Considering the prevalence of rice in the Pakistani diet, the adoption of such biofortified crops could help combat vitamin A deficiency and improve overall nutrition. Nations such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, India, and the Philippines have also acknowledged the potential benefits of GM Golden Rice and, as a result, have initiated its cultivation.

Reduced Post-Harvest Losses

Post-harvest losses are a significant concern in Pakistan’s agricultural sector. A substantial portion of crops are lost during transportation and storage due to factors like spoilage and pests. Biotechnology offers innovative solutions to reduce these losses. For instance, the development of GM crops with longer shelf lives can help ensure that more food reaches consumers.

Challenges and Regulation

Although biotechnology holds immense promise, it comes with a few challenges. Public perception about biotechnological enhanced crops continues to be a challenge due to lack of awareness, misinformation, and myths.

Pakistan has already taken steps in this direction by establishing the National Biosafety Centre and the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency. These institutions play a crucial role in not only assessing the safety of biotech crops and ensuring their compliance with international standards, but it can also help spread awareness and eradicate misinformation that is an impediment to adoption.

Over the decades, globally, biotechnology has grown into a critical tool to address the complex issues of food security and it is now time for Pakistan to lean into science to find solutions to our own concerns. Recent findings illustrate the positive impact of biotech crops on agricultural productivity, nutritional content, and sustainability. Owing to Pakistan’s continuing population surge and other such challenges, the adoption of biotechnology in agriculture must be realized to ensure secure and prosperous future for the nation. To fully understand and utilize the potential of biotechnology, Pakistan must take steps to encourage collaborations, and a continued investment in research and development in this crucial area. The strategic adoption of biotechnology will play a leading role in transforming the nations’ agriculture sector, strengthening the nation’s commitment securing to the future of food.