COAS discusses bilateral ties with MBS

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir undertook an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in a bid to bolster diplomatic ties and discuss mutual regional issues, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

During his visit, Gen Munir met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and discussed a wide range of topics including matters of mutual interest, regional peace and security, bilateral defence and security cooperation.

The army chief also met Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chief of General Staff (CGS) Saudi Armed Forces General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Assistant Minister of Defence, Engineer Talal Abdullah Al Otaibi, alongside other senior military officials.

The crown prince emphasized the historic and brotherly relations shared by the kingdom and Pakistan, added the military’s media wing.

Highlighting the enduring bond between the two nations, bin Salman underscored the unwavering support both countries have extended to each other over the years.

The ISPR added that the crown prince expressed a keen interest in further fortifying the bilateral ties between the two nations. He assured General Munir of KSA’s steadfast commitment to standing by Pakistan in the future as well.

The COAS expressed gratitude to the KSA leadership for support.

In January, at the Trilateral Defence Collaboration held at the Rawalpindi General Headquarters where Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye discussed potential collaboration in defence equipment technologies, including research and development.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, the trio reaffirmed the salience of “combining the intellectual, technical, financial as well as human resources of the three friendly nations towards the achievement of shared objectives and attainment of self-sufficiency in the defence domain”.

Acknowledging their historical relations, the three countries reiterated the strategic intent to increase the scope of trilateral cooperation and the need to enhance the pace of collaboration in pursuit of common goals, the military’s media wing said.