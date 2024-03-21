Ex-spymaster Faiz’s brother granted bail

The anti-corruption court of Rawalpindi has granted post-arrest bail to former Chakwal tehsildar, Najaf Hameed, who is also a brother of former ISI chief Faiz Hameed. The anti-corruption court approved Najaf Hameed’s bail against a surety bond of Rs200,000. The court ordered to issue the suspect’s release order upon the filing of his bail bonds. The anti-corruption department had filed a corruption case against Najaf Hameed on Aug 1, 2023. Najaf Hameed, the brother of former ISI chief Faiz Hameed, was arrested on Monday by the anti-corruption department’s Rawalpindi circle after his bail application was dismissed by Judge Ali Nawaz Bhakar in a case of corruption and bribery. According to sources, the officials of the anti-corruption department arrested Najaf Hameed and left for Chakwal on court orders. Reportedly, 18 suspects were booked in a case of bribery, misuse of authority, and losses to the national exchequer. However, the remaining suspects are still at large. Najaf was later once again presented before Judge Ali Nawaz Bhakar of the Anti-Corruption Special Court. The court dismissed his pre-arrest bail application.