IT exports surge by 32% in current fiscal year

Significant increase in Information and Technology (IT) sector exports of the country has been recorded on Wednesday. According to a report, exports of Information Technology (IT) sector increased by 32 percent in February 2024 compared to February 2023. Technology exports stood at $257 million in February 2024 while were $19.5 million in February 2023, report says. The technology sector’s share in services exports has increased to 41 percent, the report said. The further revealed that in the 8 months of this fiscal year, technology exports increased by 15 percent to $1.98 billion while exports of technology sector in 8 months of the last financial year were $1.72 billion, report said.