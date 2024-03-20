OGRA raises RLNG prices for SNGPL and SSGCL consumers

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) of Pakistan on Friday revealed an increment in the prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) for consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL).

According to the OGRA notification, the overall increase in RLNG prices stands at 2.58%. So for SNGPL consumers, the RLNG price has surged by 32 cents per million British thermal units (mmBtu), resulting in a new price of $12.81 per mmBtu.

On other hand the SSGCL consumers will experience a more moderate rise, with an increase of 9 cents per mmBtu, setting the new RLNG price at $13.05 per mmBtu.