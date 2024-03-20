Muneeb Butt recalls auditioning for drama starring Sajal

Pakistan’s A-list TV actor Muneeb Butt recalled the struggling phase of his career and revealed he auditioned for one of the hit plays, starring real-life sisters Sajal and Saboor Aly, but wasn’t shortlisted.

Celebrated actor Muneeb Butt was seated for a heart-to-heart tell-all with host Nida Yasir, on Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’, when he candidly spoke about his personal life, family, daughters and his career.

Speaking about choosing a certain profession for himself, Butt revealed all that the men in his family have ever done was business and no one ever ventured into acting, even though all of them desired to.

“Gradually I disclosed my aspirations to my family that I want to study media sciences and no parents could ever stop their child from getting an education, so they never had a problem with it and I got myself enrolled in media sciences and advertising,” shared the ‘Sar-e-Rah’ actor. “And while studying, I started my struggle to get into the industry.”

Butt divulged that he used to visit all the production houses whenever he would receive any audition message and would stand in long queues for his turn. “I never hesitate to share this struggling phase of my life, because I truly believe that it makes you understand the true worth of the end reward. And if someone tastes success early on, they never understand the worth of it,” he said.

Butt furthered, “In fact let me tell you about this very big play of ARY Digital, Mehmoodabad ki Malkain, I auditioned for it at Six Sigma’s office, among 40-50 other people. There I was standing in a queue, going beyond the entrance gate and there I saw Humayun Saeed – this is around the time when he was awaiting the release of ‘Main Hoon Shahid Afridi’ – I was awed by his charm.”

“Anyhow, that is how I started, giving auditions, being rejected multiple times and then getting to do brief roles,” Butt added.

The actor also expressed his gratitude towards a friend’s father, who helped him approach production houses and would accompany him to audition there.

Butt mentioned that after working in an advertising agency for almost six months, he finally got a chance to make his on-screen debut with ‘Baandi’, co-starring Maria Wasti, Yasra Rizvi and Nimra Bucha among others.