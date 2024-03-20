‘Mirzapur’ Season 3 confirmed!

The much-anticipated announcement of “Mirzapur 3” was made in Mumbai on Tuesday. The occasion saw the stellar cast, including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi, gracing the stage at the Prime Video extravaganza.

Marking a triumphant return to the gritty world of Mirzapur, the first look of the upcoming season sent waves of excitement among the audience. Ali Fazal, portraying the indomitable Guddu Pandit, assured fans that the essence of the series would remain intact, promising a concoction of new characters intermingled with a familiar dose of raw intensity.

In a moment of camaraderie, Ali, alongside Shweta Tripathi, humorously attempted to “kidnap” Manoj Bajpayee, the event’s host, teasing him to unveil the highly coveted release date.

The atmosphere crackled with anticipation as Pankaj Tripathi, reprising his iconic role as Kaleen Bhaiya, joined in the banter, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

The narrative of “Mirzapur” delves into the intricacies of power dynamics within the dark underbelly of Mirzapur, led by the formidable Kaleen Bhaiya and the Pandit Brothers, Guddu and Bablu. With its riveting storyline and stellar performances, the series has garnered a dedicated fan base since its debut in 2018.

As the saga unfolds in its third instalment, the stakes soar higher with Guddu and Golu, portrayed by Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi, confronting a new challenger in their quest for supremacy. The teaser hints at a tumultuous journey ahead, filled with intrigue and betrayals, as the battle for control escalates amidst the shadows of Uttar Pradesh.

Following the resounding success of its predecessors, “Mirzapur 3” holds the promise of delivering an adrenaline-fueled experience, weaving together the threads of power, ambition, and retribution. As fans eagerly await the unveiling of the release date, the anticipation mounts for what promises to be another gripping chapter in the saga of Mirzapur.