Organize Suhoor and Iftar in the rich Ramadan: Shaukat Virk

Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk, has said that the wealthy class should take care of Suhoor and Iftar in Ramadan. While decorating the table throughout the year, serving the fasting people during the month of Ramadan is a better form of worship. Eleven months are long for trade, Ramadan Focus on actions, not possessions. Providing ration to the deserving in the month of Ramadan is a desirable measure, but trampling on the self-respect of the needy and the needy is absolutely not permissible. In one of his statements, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that due to the unnecessary burden of inflation, the feeling of deprivation of the poor and the poor classes increases, the common people seek relief. He said that many mafias are afraid of the mobilization of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz. And it is natural to be disappointed, the Punjab governmentIt is clear from the speed and speed that soon the man-eating ghost of inflation will be bottled again and the people will take a breather.