Bid to smuggle drugs foiled

On the special instructions of Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Excise Narcotics Control team has foiled an attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs by conducting a successful operation in Rohri.

During strict checking near Central Jail Sukkur, adjacent to Sukkur Toll Station, the Excise Narcotics Control team recovered 60 kg of hashish from a double cabin vehicle with registration number GP 3219 and arrested the accused, Imran Noor Durrani. A case has been registered against the accused.

Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon praised the Excise and Narcotics Control officers for the successful operation and emphasized that drugs pose a serious threat to the welfare and future of our young generation. He stated that drug eradication will be ensured through coordinated and improved measures, and the Sindh Government will strive to ensure a safe and drug-free society for all citizens.