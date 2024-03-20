Sindh govt launches Kissan Card program for farmers

The Sindh government has announced the launching of the Kissan Card program across the province.

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The Kissan Card will be issued only to farmers who cultivate their own landholdings of up to 12 hectares. Chief Minister Shah stated that the rollout will occur province-wide within the next six months.

The program offers several benefits to participating farmers. Cardholders will receive priority when purchasing wheat, and the Kissan Card will also provide assistance in the event of natural disasters. This initiative highlights the Sindh government’s commitment to enhancing agricultural productivity and ensuring the well-being of farmers in the province.