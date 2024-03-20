Yasmin Rashid questions Nawaz’s chairing of Punjab Cabinet meeting

Central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former provincial minister, Dr. Yasmin Rashid has raised concerns regarding Nawaz Sharif presiding over a meeting of the Punjab government. Speaking informally to the media during her appearance at the Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore on Wednesday, Dr. Yasmin Rashid criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for what she described as running Punjab in a manner resembling a monarchy rather than a democracy. She pointed out that Maryam Nawaz, a key figure in the PML-N, had publicly declared their family’s dominance by having her father chair the Punjab Cabinet meeting. Dr. Yasmin Rashid emphasized that this action by Maryam Nawaz signifies a disregard for constitutional principles and the rule of law. Dr. Yasmin Rashid questioned the legitimacy of Nawaz Sharif’s presence at the meeting, highlighting his controversial status as a member of the National Assembly.