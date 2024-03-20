Five dacoits killed in ‘police encounters’

As many as five dacoits were killed in police encounters in different cities of Punjab and Sindh, police said on Wednesday. Two dacoits killed in police encounter at Pakpattan

Two dacoits were killed while their accomplice managed to flee allegedly in a police encounter in the jurisdiction of Malika Hans police station at Pakpattan. Police said a constable was injured in firing by the dacoits and was shifted to DHQ Hospital. Giving details, the police said that some suspected persons on two bikes opened fire at the cops when they signaled them to stop for checking. A heavy police contingent reached the site of the incident and the hunt for the third dacoit was launched.

Dacoit killed in police encounter in Gujranwala A dacoit was killed when he was hit by a bullet fired by his accomplices allegedly in a police encounter near Pindi bypass in Gujranwala.