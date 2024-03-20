PTI Founder, Qureshi, others acquitted in two cases

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, AML chief, Sheikh Rasheed, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others have been acquitted in two cases registered against them at Bhara Kahu police station.

The reserved verdict was announced by Judicial Magistrate Suhaib Bilal. According to verdict, PTI founder Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Saifullah Niazi, Aamir Mahmood Kiani, Pervaiz Khattak, Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Faisal Javed and Shireen Mazari have been acquitted in the Bhara Kahu police station case. The judicial magistrate reserved its verdict after the completion of arguments from both sides on Tuesday.