Quetta jolted by third earthquake in past 24 hours

Quetta and adjoining areas were jolted by another earthquake in the wee hours of Wednesday, the third in the past 24 hours. The intensity of third earthquake was recorded 5.6 magnitude on the Richter scale in Quetta city and other areas of Balochistan province adjacent to Afghan border. As per the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the depth of the earthquake was 30 km and the epicenter of it was Shorawak area of Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, adjacent to Nushki district of Balochistan that is 166 km southwest of Quetta. It should be remembered that the earthquake is the third shock in Quetta in 24 hours. First earthquake tremors were felt in Pak-Afghan border areas including Chaman, Quetta, and Nushki on Tuesday early morning. According to the PMD Islamabad, the tremors of the Quetta earthquake were felt at 5:37 am and the epicenter was 160 kilometers southwest of Quetta city. The magnitude of the earthquake was 5.4 on the Richter scale, and the depth of the earthquake was 35 kilometers. No damage has been reported from any place due to the earthquake. The second earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted District Zohb and its adjoining areas in Balochistan on Tuesday night.