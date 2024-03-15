Controversial Appointment

Look before you leap. Think twice, act wise. Well, apparently not in political avenues where unilateral decisions have managed to stir the coalition hornet’s nest, ab initio. Following strong protests from the Sindh Government, a notification appointing a former federal secretary as chairman of the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) has been withdrawn, sparking controversy across the country. A ferocious opposition had ensued from the very moment, speculations abounded about a new structure superseding the current setup that consists of a five-member water regulator nominated by the four provinces and the federal government and whose chairmanship rotates on an annual basis. More worryingly for the recently-minted ally government, the executive did not consult with the provinces before acting on a purported ordinance that would hold considerable ramifications for the federation.

For now, in the wake of intense pressure, the government has made the decision to pull back the controversial notification. This move is being celebrated as a victory for those who spoke out against what they perceived as an undemocratic and unjust appointment process. Many in the Sindh government see this as a victory for the provinces as they emphatically exclaim to their followers that they would never compromise on their rights. However, the aftermath of this decision has only added fuel to the fire, reigniting tensions and divisions within the already fragile political landscape of Pakistan.

For starters, such about-turns smear egg over the face of the state’s writ. Did the prime minister’s office not pay attention to the scope of reaction from the provincial governments if it suddenly (without any prior deliberations) decided to steamroll an amendment returned to the caretaker setup with presidential reservations? This prevailing chaos would go down in history as a stark reminder of the detrimental effects of political turmoil and infighting on the state’s governance and stability. Such controversies undermine the credibility and legitimacy of the government on top of weakening the state’s authority to enforce laws and policies.

The constant back and forth of administrative decisions only serves to distract policymakers from addressing the real challenges and issues facing the country. Instead of focusing on improving governance, promoting economic development, and ensuring social welfare, political leaders are caught up in power struggles and personal agendas; further deepening the divide between different factions and undermining the common good. *