

Chief Minister Punjab announced to give motorcycles

Lahore: (Web Desk) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced to give motorcycles to needy citizens. Motorcycles worth Rs 150 to 250 lakh will be given in installments.

He announced this while addressing a function in Lahore. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz said that safe travel is very important for riders. Even before coming to the government, I thought about the welfare of the citizens.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that wearing a helmet alone is not enough to avoid head injuries during accidents. As motorcyclists are supporting their families, I am very concerned about the damages caused in accidents.

The Chief Minister of Punjab said that all motorcycle riders should have safety gear while they should not drive the motorcycle faster than the prescribed speed. Maryam Nawaz during the speech at the ceremony announced that motorcycles worth Rs 150 to 250 lakh will be given in installments.

He said that when she was not in the government, she thought that something should be done for the working children. The government will itself submit a down payment of 25 thousand rupees to give motorcycles to the citizens in installments.

He said that to reduce the burden on students, the down payment will be reduced to 25,000 and the monthly installment will also be less than 5,000. The distribution of bikes will be started from May this year. A separate scheme will be introduced to give bikes to students who have achieved significant success in examinations