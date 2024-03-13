Maritime Interests

There’s no telling where the geopolitical tide would choose to drift next. After what seemed like an eternity of Indian influence in the neighbouring island country Maldives, President Mohamed Muizzu has finally taken a stand and delivered on the “India Out” campaign he had come riding on last November.

With the official deadline issued in the diktat to withdraw troops stationed in the hovering by, change of guard begun and details of new defence alliances with China spilling over to media, the bilateral relationship has officially jumped off the rocky cliff. The defence pact between the Maldives and China could potentially tip the balance of power in the Indian Ocean and challenge India’s hegemony in the region. This shift in alliances highlights the changing geopolitical landscape, which is why New Delhi, rightly sensing the need to reassess its strategic interests in the Indian Ocean, has launched a propaganda machine.

Concerted efforts have been made to send a message to the world that they’ve been wronged. Lack of transparency and perceived mistreatment of old allies have become new buzzwords while it shouts out its “concerns” about Maldives falling into an economic predicament. If history has taught us anything, the next few months would bring about a long list of enticing commitments wherein two superpowers rush to woo a minuscule country in an attempt to hold sway over its 800 km-long economic zone and an undeniably strategic location.

The last time, a sitting executive dared to show an inclination to part ways, neighbouring countries had instantaneously rushed with a surge in investments. From the looks of it, Maldives has every right to step out of Big Brother’s shadows. No matter what Indin media may proclaim, their governments have had a sweeping say in all matters – big or small – and therefore, shrugging shoulders over what could have possibly gone wrong rings hollow. As India’s dominance is being tested like never before, it is expected to pull out every card from the playbook to protect its maritime interests. For now, trumped-up emotions and red herrings have been given the task but its patience and reluctance to move towards cataclysmic options is pretty short-lived. *