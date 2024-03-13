12-member Sindh cabinet sworn in

In a significant development for the province of Sindh, ten members of the newly appointed cabinet took their oaths on Tuesday at the Governor House in Karachi. The swearing-in ceremony was administered by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, witnessed by distinguished officials and attendees.

It was reported that the initial approval for the ten cabinet members was granted, leading to a formal oath-taking ceremony held at the Sindh Governor House.

The newly sworn-in cabinet members include Sharjeel Inam Memon, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Jam Khan Shoro, Ziaul Hussain Lanjar, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehr, and Ali Hassan Zardari.

Unfortunately, Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah was unable to attend the ceremony due to logistical constraints in reaching Karachi from Islamabad.

Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Fakhar Alam read out the official notification for the appointment of ministers, following which Governor Kamran Tessori administered the oath to the newly appointed cabinet members. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was also present at the ceremony.

Three advisers were announced on the recommendation of Sindh chief minister including Allah Dino Khan Bhayo, Ehsanur Rehman Mazari, and Syed Najmi Alam.

According to details, Sharjeel Inam Memon was given Department of Transport and Mass Transit, Department of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics, Dr Azra Pechuho (Ministry of Health and Population Welfare), Syed Nasir Hussain Shah (Department of Energy, Planning and Development), Syed Sardar Ali Shah (Department of School Education and Literacy, Department of College Education, and Department of Mines and Minerals Development), Saeed Ghani (Local Government and Housing Town Planning Department, Public Health Engineering and Rural Development), Jam Khan Shoro (Minister of Irrigation and Food Department), Ziaul Hassan Lanjar (Interior and Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Criminal Prosecution), Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mehr (Agriculture, Supply and Prize, Sports and Youth Affairs, Inquiries, and Anti-Corruption Establishment), Ali Hassan Zardari (Prisons), Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah (Culture, Tourism, Antiquities, and Archives).

Additionally, the advisers were assigned specific areas:

Allah Dino Khan Bhayo (Advisor to the Department of Forests and Wildlife), Ehsanur Rehman Mazari (Advisor to the Department of Inter-Provincial Coordination), Syed Najmi Alam (Advisor to Human Settlement, Spatial Development, Social Housing, and Department of Livestock and Fisheries).