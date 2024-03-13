PM wants boost in IT exports

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed for submission of a comprehensive roadmap to boost IT exports. He said the government would take steps to fully avail of the billion dollars potential of the country for IT exports, besides, the young people would be provided with required facilities of education, skills development and startups.

The prime minister chaired a review meeting on IT and Telecom sector. The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Economic Affairs and Establishment Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmed, Shahzad Saleem and the relevant senior officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. During the meeting, the prime minister said that during their previous tenure, positive outcome was witnessed from the initiation of different projects in the IT sector. PM for a complete roadmap to enhance IT exports He stressed upon resolution of all issues of startups, freelancers and IT companies relating to banking.

Expressing his satisfaction over the IT export volume of more than $3 billion in the current year, he emphasized upon its further increase. For brining Pakistan’s IT sector at par with the international standards, they would have to work hard, he observed. The prime minister also asked for submission of a comprehensive report regarding special technology zones. The meeting was apprised of progress on IT package announced by the prime minister during June 2023. During the previous tenure, due to special attention of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the IT exports witnessed 13 percent increase during the first seven months of the current fiscal year when compared with previous corresponding year.

Pakistan had emerged as the second top country in the world on the basis of numbers of freelancers. Pakistan was exporting IT products to 170 countries of the world, it was further added. The meeting was informed that during the previous year, an investment of $400 million was made in Pakistani startups.

Meanwhile, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here.

The Ambassador congratulated the Prime Minister on his re-election and conveyed best wishes from the leadership of Turkiye and emphasized the importance of strengthening the fraternal ties between both countries.

The prime minister deeply appreciated the congratulatory telephone call and message of felicitations from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan immediately after his re-election. The prime minister said both countries needed to work together to achieve the annual target of US$ 5 billion in bilateral trade.