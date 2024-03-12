21-storey Arfa Karim Tower-II to be built in Lahore

IT, Education and Film City projects will be established in Lahore at the earliest, said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while presiding over a meeting on IT City and Lahore Knowledge Park.

She added,” Business opportunities will be provided to the best IT companies from all over the world in IT City Lahore.”

Madam Chief Minister expressed her satisfaction that Microsoft, Oracle and other big companies have given their consent to establish offices in IT City Lahore. She also directed the authorities concerned to invite major Chinese IT companies as well to set up their offices here.

Moreover, Chief Minister was briefed that campuses of world-renowned international universities will also be built in Education City Lahore for the students from all over Pakistan including Punjab. She directed to present a comprehensive plan in this regard at the earliest after consulting the management of these universities.

The Chief Minister also approved the launch of free Wi-Fi pilot project in Lahore. She directed to start free Wi-Fi service preferably in educational institutions, at airports, railway stations and bus stands. Under the protect, in Phase-I, free Wi-Fi service will be launched at 10 locations in Lahore within two weeks. In total, free Wi-Fi sites will be established at 516 locations in Lahore. Earlier, the CEO CBD Mr Imran Amin gave a detailed presentation on IT City and Lahore Knowledge Park project.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Advisor Pervaiz Rashid, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Chairman P&D, Secretary Housing, Secretary Higher Education, CEO Brig (Rtd) Mansoor Janjua DG LDA, Chairman PITB and other officers concerned also attended the meeting.

Cleanliness campaign to be expedited,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while approving the launch of “Clean Punjab” Model Pilot Project in Jhelum, Jhang, Vehari and Bahawalnagar. Under the project, these four cities of Punjab will be made model cities in terms of cleanliness.

Madam Chief Minister directed to develop a sustainable model of solid waste management in both urban and rural areas of the Province.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Advisor Pervaiz Rashid, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Minister Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Secretary Local Government, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, DG Local Government, DG PHA, CEO LWMC and other officers concerned attended the meeting. CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company joined the meeting via video link.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to collapse of a building in Multan. She offered condolences and prayed for the higher ranks of the deceased souls. Madam Chief Minister also expressed her sympathy with the bereaved family, and sought an immediate report from the Commissioner Multan in this regard.

Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with US Consul General Kristin K. Hawkins. The American Consul General congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on her election as the first female Chief Minister. Discussions in the meeting focused on promoting economic cooperation and increasing scholarship opportunities for Pakistani students in American higher education institutions. The need for joint efforts between the United States and Punjab to address climate change was also discussed. Maryam Nawaz Sharif commended the US Consul General’s efforts to enhance relations between Punjab and the US. Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb was also present at the meeting.

Also, the chief minister made an important visit to Johar Town Model Bazaar after returning from her office. She inspected the prices of fruits and vegetables at various stalls and reviewed the rate lists. Interacting with women shopping at the Ramzan Bazaar, Maryam Nawaz Sharif inquired about their experiences and the current situation.

During her visit, Maryam Nawaz Sharif asked about the prices of fruits, vegetables, and other items from the female shoppers. Some of the women buyers expressed concerns about the high prices of fruits. An elderly woman mentioned that bananas, melons, and other fruits had become unexpectedly expensive.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif warmly greeted the women shoppers and expressed affection towards the children. One elderly buyer remarked that people support her because only a woman can truly understand their problems. Maryam Nawaz Sharif responded by saying, “I am here to look after the welfare of the common man.” Upon hearing of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s presence, a large crowd gathered at the Ramadan Bazaar, chanting slogans in her favor. Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman Akhtar was also present during the visit.