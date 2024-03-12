Over 1.5m families given ration under Ramazan relief package

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari announced the “Nigehban Ramadan Package,” a unique program for over 6.4 million deserving families in Punjab on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab. Verified Data of recipients is collected from the BISP and NADRA, with the goal of providing rations to deserving families without the requirement for them to queue up.

Addressing a press conference at Directorate General Public Relations Punjab, Azma Bukhari emphasized that the Ramadan package includes a separate allocation for delivery costs. She stated that 75% of identified beneficiaries have been verified, ensuring efficient distribution. An hourly updated dashboard has been created for ration distribution, with over 55,853 packages already distributed. This initiative began with a pilot project due to the massive target of reaching 6.4 million people.

The provincial minister highlighted that over 1.5 million families in Punjab have already received rations. She urged the public not to believe fake news circulating on social media and assured that any mistakes or omissions in the distribution process would be rectified.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Punjab has declared a strict stance against hoarding during Ramadan. A helpline (080002345) has been established for registering complaints related to the Ramadan package and hoarding. Additionally, 1,271 price magistrates have conducted 1,823 raids, leading to 314 arrests. Ongoing inspections for the next twelve months aim to control prices, and traders are urged to declare their stocks to avoid being targeted as hoarders. Azma Bukhari emphasized that the government will not allow an artificial shortage of flour to lead to an increase in its price.