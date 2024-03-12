ICC Women’s Player of the Month for February 2024 revealed

PERTH: Annabel Sutherland became the fifth Australian player to claim the ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award, joining the esteemed ranks of previous winners Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Tahlia McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner.

Sutherland, who scored 229 runs and claimed seven wickets in four matches in February 2024, beat competition from the UAE duo of Esha Oza and Kavisha Egodage to win the coveted prize. The 22-year-old was thrilled to collect her maiden Player of the Month award.

“It’s a massive honour to be named the Player of the Month and a nice way to cap off a successful home summer for the team,” she said. “South Africa are always a strong opponent and to be able to perform against them in a home Test is something I’m proud of.

“Test cricket is always a highlight and to have been able to contribute toward winning that match was really special.” Annabel Sutherland rewrote history books with her marathon double century in the one-off Test against South Africa.

Before the Test series, Sutherland contributed to Australia’s triumph in the ODI series, clinched 2-1 by the hosts. The versatile all-rounder not only secured two wickets but also made valuable runs. The shift to the Test format proved fortuitous for Sutherland.