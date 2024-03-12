‘Congrats boys’: Guirassy reveals part of Germany squad early

Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy took to social media to congratulate four of his teammates on Germany selection with the official squad only due to be announced on Thursday. Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Guirassy toasted the selection of Stuttgart teammates Deniz Undav, Maximilian Mittelstaedt, Chris Fuehrich and Waldemar Anton for Germany’s friendlies against France and the Netherlands later this month. “Congrats to my boys Deniz, Maxi, Chris and Waldi for the national team. Well deserved,” the 28-year-old forward wrote. Brighton loanee Undav, along with Mittelstaedt and Anton have not been selected for Germany before, while Fuehrich was called up by coach Julian Nagelsmann for the first time earlier this season.