Kubra breaks silence on link-up with Gohar Rasheed

Popular film and TV star Kubra Khan breaks the silence on link-up rumours with close friend and seasoned actor, Gohar Rasheed.

In a new interview with a digital magazine, Kubra Khan opened up on her bond with Gohar Rasheed and shared if the frequent link-up rumours with him irritate her. “I’m used to of it now,” she said.

“I’m like if it happens, you guys made it happen. I swear, you guys pushed it so much,” Khan quipped. “But no, it doesn’t bother me anymore to be honest because it has been happening for eight years and eventually now I’m like, yeah whatever.”

“I’m not going to say that I’m mature or thick-skinned now, but the thing is the truth always comes out eventually and I don’t have the energy to react to every Tom, Dick and Harry,” added the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor.

When asked candidly about her personal life and any ‘love in the air’, Khan joked that maybe she has been married all this time and no one got to know, because she has kept her life so private from social media.

“No no, I’m joking, I’m not married, I’m really not. But honestly, the extent of privacy I have kept in my personal life, you might not know if and when I’m married,” she told the host.

It is pertinent to mention that Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan shared the screen space in the Eid-al-Adha blockbuster ‘London Nahi Jaunga’, co-starring Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat.