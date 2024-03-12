Salman Khan announces most ‘ambitious, exciting’ new film

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is once again teaming up with Indian film producer Sajid Nadiadwala for his exciting and ambitious next project. Salman Khan took to his social media handles on Tuesday, to announce his next project with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and South-Indian film director AR Murugadoss, scheduled to release on Eid next year. Sharing a picture of the three on his Instagram handle, Khan wrote in the caption, “Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, Sajid Nadiadwala for a very exciting film!” “This collaboration is special and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025,” he added. The official page of the production banner Nadiadwala Grandson also published the same collage image with the announcement.