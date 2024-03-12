Kamran Khan Tessori-Peoples’ Governor

He came ,he saw he conquered. This phrase is absolutely true for Kamran Khan Tessori. Before 9th October 2022 no one thought that Kamran Tessori would be appointed to the difficult assignment of Governor Sindh. It was 12th Rabiul Awal , when the notification of Kamran Tessori was issued and it was a shocking news for specially those who desired to see someone else on this prestigious position. On 10th October 2022 he took oath as 34th Governor of the province of Sindh. He pledged to serve the people of the province without any discrimination and after 17 months as Governor Sindh he has fulfilled his pledge. He has even fulfilled those promises which were made by someone else. He opened Governor House for general public and by introducing IT classes he has turned Governor House into a mini university.

During last Ramazan he opened Governor House for masses and more than 350,000 people from all walks of life and from different areasn areas of the province enjoyed iftar dinner at the lawns of Governor House. Not only this,p. Governor Sindh started having Sehari at various places of Karachi to

reach out to masses for listening to their grievance. The locals of that area were thrilled to see him between themselves and extended Kamran Tessori a rapturous reception; as they never saw a Governor so close to them. He also arranged Mehndi and bangles for the ladies on Chand Raat, for which scores of women at Governor House . He also invited families for Eid millan on Eid day coupled with Qawwali night. Another great step from Governor Sindh was sacrifice of around 100 camels during Eid-ul-Azha days. The meat of the same was distributed amongst deserving persons. Apart from this 100 goats were also distributed to orphans before Eid. Distribution of Taqatwar Pakistan Ration bags is also an appreciable initiative of Governor Tessori and during ast17 months more than 350,000 deserving persons have been given these bags.

The most remarkable and praise worthy initiative of Governor Sindh is his IT Programme. When last year he announced to impart IT Education to 50,000 youth, he was trolled by various quarters, especially on social media. They termed this initiative impossible to even start. Governor Sindh paid no heed towards this and worked for initiation of this project. He constructed an air-conditioned marquee for classes of IT students. Bathrooms, cafeteria were also built for students. Finally on 6th February 2024 first IT class was held and now these classes are being held regularly. It is also pertinent to mention here that Artificial Intelligence ,Web 3 and Metaverse classes are in accordance with job market. More than 550,000 students appeared for the written test from which 50,000 were selected for onsite study while remaining would be given online classes.

Another unique initiative of Governor Tesuri is installation of Bell of Hope outside Governor House, which is now operative for 24 hours, seven days a week. It has been so popular in masses that till now around 2 lac persons have come to Bell of Hope for solution of their problems, which included placement for job,Umrah pilgrimage and other issues. More than 70 percent of matters have been resolved with the help of concerned departments. Governor Sindh initiated visits of leading markets of Karachi for acquiring himself about the grievances of shopkeepers and people of the area. It was widely hailed by the masses as their problems were listened by the Governor himself.

It is also pertinent to mention here that not a single penny of provincial, federal government has been spent on all these initiatives/ projects and the same has either funded by Governor Sindh himself or his close friends.

Many have asked that how Governor Sindh has been able to initiate such huge projects, which is also surprising for common man. Governor Sindh has time and again said that it is from God Almighty that he has been able to serve masses. Giving Chips seller Atofa of Orangi Town a permanent shop, providing residence to a rape victim bearing expenses of tallest person of Asia Naseer Soomro or giving away 208 street crimes victims ,Governor Sindh has been able to help many in time of their need, which shows his sincerity towards the masses.

All his endeavors have been so popular amongst masses that they have given him the title of ‘Awami Governor’.

It is also a fact that God always rewards people who work for humanity and as Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesuri has been awarded by Government of Pakistan with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

He is determined to continue to serve people with his endeavors and has been wishing to provide health insurance upto 1 million to common man. Let us hope that all his projects are completed for the benefit of common men.