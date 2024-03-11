Ramazan begins as moon spotted in Pakistan

The crescent moon of Ramazan was sighted in Pakistan on Monday. The announcement was made by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s central chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad during a press conference in Peshawar.

He said that testimonies of sighting the moon were received from various regions of the country. The meteorological department had already predicted the sighting of the Ramazan moon on March 11. The crescent moon of Ramazan was sighted in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries on Sunday, marking the beginning of the holy month, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The sacred month, marked by devout dedication, will witness millions of Pakistanis and billions of Muslims globally engaging in fasting from sunrise to sunset, with the duration of fasting spanning between 12 to 17 hours – contingent on geographical locations worldwide.