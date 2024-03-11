Post-Elections

In a country like Pakistan, where political instability has been a major hindrance to economic growth, post-election stability holds critical importance for the economy to thrive. With the oath-taking of the executive in all provinces and in light of the first steps being taken towards the actual task of governance, mainstream players must come together and move beyond petty political wrangling.

That political stability is like a cornerstone for economic growth in any country does not need to be explained to veteran hands. A series of horrorshow during their last stint and the relative peace and calm under the caretaker setup spoke volumes about stability in the political environment making the investors feel more confident in investing their money, as a result of which businesses can thrive, and overall economic development can take place. While there’s no denying the urgency to restore transparency, simply dishing out allegations of corruption and exacerbating power struggles have long been the usual line of action for Pakistan’s ruling elite.

Today, things have come to a point that our creditors are asking us to realise that our economy shows slim chances of surviving but only if the political instability must come to an end. The constant power games among political parties have paralyzed the functioning of the parliament and assemblies; hindering progress on crucial issues such as economic reforms, infrastructure development, and job creation.

The first step towards this call for sanity would come from a comprehensive and collective realisation that parliament and assemblies cannot be treated as a sandbox for political agendas. If the likes of PPP and PML(N) can bury the hatchet after a ferociously fought campaign for the sole purpose of coming to power, they can similarly put aside their differences to focus on the betterment of their voters.

However, the proverbial spanner in the works would continue to haunt post-election stability in the absence of reforms in the electoral system. This includes ensuring transparency in the electoral process, addressing issues of rigging and malpractices, and holding fair and free elections to help build trust among the people and instil confidence in the political process. Let all avenues be open and approachable for those who claim to be wronged to air their grievances and be given a fair chance to fight their case. In the meantime, the rest of the country, especially people sitting in the august houses, would do well to work together and get down to the business that truly matters: public service. *