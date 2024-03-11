Oscars 2024 red carpet

Whether or not you’re a movie buff, cinema’s biggest night is where you’ll want to look for some of the best fashion moments of the year and the 2024 Oscars is sure to be something extra special.

This year, we’re celebrating Barbenheimer, the instrumental version of “P.I.M.P.” from Anatomy of a Fall, Julianne Moore talking with a lisp in May December, every single wacky outfit Emma Stone wore in Poor Things and so much more. On Sunday, the annual commemoration continued with our favourite stars showing off their best dresses and looks on the red carpet. Below, find everything you need to know about Hollywood’s most fashionable night.

Who walked on the Oscars red carpet? — There was a big finale for the Barbie press train, but this time the pink nod came from America Ferrera, while Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Greta Gerwig all opted for more neutral hues. Other notable attendees include Zendaya, Lily Gladstone, Carey Mulligan, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Billie Eilish, Michelle Yeoh, Issa Rae, Danielle Brooks, Ariana Grande, Florence Pugh, Greta Lee, Jodie Foster and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Who was the best dressed? — Emma Stone channelled Bella Baxter in a mint peplum gown that we put on the top of our best-dressed list. Other standouts included Colman Domingo in custom Louis Vuitton, Rita Moreno in Badgley Mischka and Ariana Grande’s pink poof-y gown.

What else happened on the carpet? — Vanessa Hudgens debuted her baby bump. Artists wore red pins to call for a cease-fire in Gaza. And so many attendees wore black!