Billie Eilish breaks 87-years’ Oscars record

American singer Billie Eilish creates new history as she breaks an 87-year-old record with her latest Oscar win.

Siblings and frequent collaborators Billie Eilish, 22, and Finneas O’Connell, 26, won their second Academy Award, at the Oscars 2024 ceremony on Sunday night, for their original song ‘What Was I Made For?’ from last year’s summer blockbuster, ‘Barbie’.

The latest win for the ‘Barbie’ chart-topper, which has been a hit this season and also won Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards, made the duo the youngest-ever two-time winner of the Best Song trophy, as they broke the 87-year record, held by German actor Luise Rainer, who was 28 when she won her second Oscar Award.

Receiving her award at the 96th edition of the Academy Awards, a visibly emotional Eilish said, “I feel so incredibly lucky and honoured. This goes out to everyone who was affected by the movie and how incredible it is.”

Notably, the duo first won Best Original Song in 2021, for ‘No Time to Die’ from Daniel Craig-starrer James Bond film.

As for Oscars 2024, ‘Oppenheimer’ swept the board at Hollywood’s biggest night of the year, with seven awards including Best Picture and Best Director, crowning a triumphant year for filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

WINNERS

Best picture

Oppenheimer

Best actor in a leading role

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best actress in a leading role

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best supporting actor

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Best supporting actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best adapted screenplay

American Fiction

Best original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

Best animated featured film

The Boy and the Heron

Best animated short

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best international feature

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Best documentary feature

20 Days in Mariupol

Best documentary short

The Last Repair Shop

Best original score

Oppenheimer

Best original song

What Was I Made For?, Barbie

Best sound

The Zone of Interest

Best production design

Poor Things

Best live action short

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best cinematography

Oppenheimer

Best makeup and hairstyling

Poor Things

Best costume design

Poor Things

Best visual effects

Godzilla Minus One

Best film editing

Oppenheimer