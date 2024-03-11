Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan takes oath as SC judge

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan Monday was sworn in as a Supreme Court judge in the oath-taking ceremony administered by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa in the apex court in Islamabad.

The development comes after former president Arif Alvi last week, had approved the appointment of Justice Afghan, who was serving as Balochistan High Court chief justice, to the country’s top court under Article 175(A) of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar is poised to become acting chief justice of the Balochistan High Court (BHC), under Article 196 of the Constitution following Alvi’s approval, The News reported last week.