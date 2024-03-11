PN recovers bodies of 10 missing fishermen

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Navy (PN) have recovered 10 of the 14 missing fishermen from the boat which sank last week, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

At least 14 fishermen were reported missing on Wednesday after the ill-fated boat overturned near Thatta. The boat, named Al-Asad, had a crew of around 45 fishermen, out of which 31 were rescued after the incident. On March 5, a search and rescue operation was commenced by PN and PMSA. Despite challenging conditions, such as dense marine traffic, choppy seas, and the passage of time, the rescue team was able to recover the bodies of 10 fishermen who had been missing. Upon receiving information, PMSS Rehmat was able to achieve major breakthrough in the search operation today, reports the press release of Directorate General PR of Naval Headquarters.