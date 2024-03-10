Shadow of Ramazan

The last Sunday before the arrival of Ramazan saw huge rush in Sunday bazaars. For many ordinary people, the approaching crescent moon casts a long shadow of worry due to a huge surge in inflation. With a staggering 11 percent increase recorded in just one week, the burden falls heaviest on those who can least afford it.

This price hike exposes a disheartening reality: the vulnerability of essential goods to profiteering and hoarding. The very items that grace our aftari and sehri tables – potatoes, eggs, onions, tomatoes, beef, and mutton – have become alarmingly expensive. These are not luxuries; they are the staples that keep families nourished during the holy month.

The blame for this situation cannot be placed solely on the shoulders of the recent caretaker government. The weaknesses within our price control institutions are a chronic issue. These institutions, meant to safeguard citizens from unscrupulous practices, often lack the teeth to effectively regulate markets. Collusion between profiteers and some elements within these institutions further cripples their ability to maintain fair prices.

The Ramazan packages by federal and provincial governments are a step in the right direction. However, these initiatives risk becoming hollow gestures if we fail to address the root causes of inflation. The current machinery appears ill-equipped to handle the predatory practices of hoarders and profiteers.

The new government must urgently empower and revitalize price control institutions. Increased vigilance, coupled with stricter penalties for hoarding and price manipulation, is essential. Also, strengthening inter-provincial coordination can prevent price discrepancies and ensure smooth distribution of essential goods across the country.

Transparency is vital. Real-time monitoring of market prices and the creation of a grievance redressal system for consumers will empower citizens to report unfair practices and hold violators accountable.

Beyond immediate measures, long-term solutions must be explored. Investments in agriculture and infrastructure are crucial to enhance productivity and streamline supply chains. This will not only address food shortages but also empower farmers and break the monopoly of middlemen who manipulate prices.

This Ramazan, let us work together to rewrite the narrative. Let the spirit of compassion and ethical conduct prevail over greed. Let us ensure that the stoves of every household remain lit, and the essence of Ramadan is not extinguished by the flames of inflation. *