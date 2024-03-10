Looming calamities

Flood- and rain-related deaths make news in our part of the world during monsoon months. But recent deaths in some parts of Balochistan and India-held Kashmir due to heavy rains and landslides serve as a stark reminder to the new government in the wake of Pakistan’s growing vulnerability to climate change. While major cities like Karachi and other urban areas remained safe from untimely rains, heavy rains and unseasonal snowfall in Balochistan and northern areas showcase a concerning picture, and perhaps warn the people about upcoming times.

Apart from local charts, global reports highlighting a 1.50C increase in average temperature over the past five years are enough to give us a wakeup call. This translates into longer, harsher winters and hotter, more extended summers. These changes are not merely statistics; they are harbingers of potential disasters. And we have seen such disasters in recent years. Longer summers raise serious concerns about glacial melt. As these frozen giants retreat at an accelerated pace, so too does the risk of flooding. Memories of last year’s floods, which impacted over 30 million people, are still fresh. Pakistan, already categorized as one of the countries most susceptible to climate change, faces a heightened threat. The time for complacency is over. No matter governments in the centre and provinces are newly-installed they cannot afford to wait for the summer sun to unleash its fury before taking action. Proactive measures are the need of the hour.

Here is a call to action on multiple fronts:

Firstly, institutions responsible for disaster management, including disaster management authorities and irrigation departments, must begin immediate preparedness efforts. This includes revisiting flood control infrastructure, identifying and reinforcing vulnerable areas, and conducting targeted evacuation drills. Secondly, raising public awareness is crucial. Educating the public on flood safety measures, early warning systems, and evacuation procedures will empower them to respond effectively in case of emergencies. Thirdly, long-term climate change mitigation strategies cannot be ignored. Investment in renewable energy sources, sustainable agricultural practices, and deforestation control can help us build a more resilient future. Fourthly, international cooperation is paramount. The government must actively participate in global climate change dialogues and seek assistance in mitigation efforts and adaptation strategies.

It is time to act. We can choose to ignore the warning signs and face the consequences, or we can act collectively, embracing proactive solutions. *