Gold rises for third week by Rs9,900 a tola

Gold price in the country surged for the third week in a row by Rs9,900 (+4.49 percent) per tola amid a rise in prices in the international markets where they stand at all-time high.

The gold rate for a single tola of 24-karat increased to Rs230,200 from Rs220,300 during the week, according to the data shared by the Karachi Sarafa Association. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold closed the week at Rs197,360 against Rs188,872 at the start of the week, reflecting an uptick of Rs8,488. Following suit, the price for 10 grams of 22-karat gold surged to Rs180,913 from Rs173,132 during the week under review, reflecting an uptick of Rs7,781.