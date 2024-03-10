SRK teams up with Suhana for Aaryan’s brand

Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star in his latest commercial is none other than his daughter Suhana. The father-daughter duo treated fans to a video of the new ad for Aryan Khan’s clothing brand D’Yavol. Sharing the video on his Instagram, SRK wrote, “The collab you didn’t know you needed BUT every good story deserves a sequel. X-2. Dropping on 17th March, only on www.dyavolx.com.” The clip starts with SRK flaunting three rings on his fingers with the letters D’Yavol inscribed on them. He marks a window pane of an abandoned train compartment with an ‘X’ sign in red. A few seconds later, his daughter Suhana stylishly enters the frame. She uses the wand to color her side of the train window in the shape of the Disney logo in blue color. The father-daughter looked at each other, smiled, and went their way. For the second batch of D’yavol X merchandise named X-2, the luxury clothing brand, co-founded by Aryan, has partnered with the entertainment conglomerate Disney. A few months ago, Aryan announced on Instagram that he had completed the writing of his first project which he will also be directing.