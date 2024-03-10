Asif Ali Zardari does it again

The Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, has been elected as the President of Pakistan for the second time, following polling at joint session of the parliament and four provincial assemblies held on Saturday.

The joint parliament sitting, presided over by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Amir Farooq, witnessed a significant political event as Zardari secured a second term in the highest office of the land. The election marked the culmination of a thorough democratic process involving polling in the Senate, National Assembly, and provincial assemblies.

Senator Sherry Rehman of the Pakistan Peoples Party was appointed polling agent for Asif Ali Zardari, while Senator Shafique Tareen fulfilled the same role for Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the candidate of the Sunni Ittehad Council – a party primarily comprising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers.

The results from the Senate and National Assembly combined showed Zardari obtaining 255 votes against Achakzai’s 119 votes. In the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Achakzai secured 91 votes, while Zardari received 17 votes.

In the Punjab Assembly, Zardari garnered 246 votes, while Achakzai trailed with 100 votes. The Sindh Assembly results showed Zardari securing 151 votes compared to Achakzai’s 9 votes. Notably, Zardari received 47 votes from the Balochistan Assembly, while Achakzai failed to secure a single vote from the province.

According to a notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following the polls, ruling coalition’s candidate garnered 411 votes while the PTI-backed candidate bagged 181 votes from Electoral College.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected a request by Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) presidential candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai to postpone the elections. In a written response, the ECP clarified that Achakzai had not raised any objections during the nomination paper submission and scrutiny phase. The Electoral College was deemed fully functional to proceed with the polls.

The development came a day after the ruling coalition, comprising the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) among other allies, endorsed Asif Ali Zardari’s nomination for the presidency. This show of support highlighted a broader political consensus within the ruling coalition regarding Zardari’s leadership.

In a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed heartfelt congratulations to Asif Ali Zardari on securing the position of President for the second term. The prime minister acknowledged that the elected members of the National Assembly, Senate, and the four provinces had demonstrated their confidence in Zardari through their votes.

Shehbaz expressed confidence that President-elect Zardari would serve as a symbol of the federation’s strength, emphasising the anticipation that Zardari would discharge his constitutional duties with diligence and commitment. He noted that Zardari’s election marked a continuation of democratic values, emphasising the commitment of coalition parties to collaborate for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori joined in the congratulations, hailing Asif Ali Zardari’s re-election as evidence of the successful progress of the democratic process in the country. Tessori expressed strong hope that under Zardari’s leadership, democracy in Pakistan would flourish. Similarly, a statement from the spokesperson of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah conveyed the warm regards of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. The chief minister congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his re-election as president for the second term, emphasizing Zardari’s consistent prioritisation of the country’s stability.

Chief Minister Shah commended Zardari’s visionary leadership, describing him as an excellent advisor who would unite all state units to guide the country towards prosperity. He asserted that President Zardari’s clear commitment to democratic principles represented a triumph for democracy itself.