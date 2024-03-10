Nawaz tells Shehbaz to form cabinet

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has directed his brother, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to induct a federal cabinet as soon as possible and start implementation on their manifesto.

Nawaz was presiding over a consultative meeting of the PML-N in the Prime Minister’s Chamber in Parliament House on Saturday, as the presidential election was underway in the National Assembly hall.

The meeting focused on the formation of the government and the federal cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. During the meeting, Nawaz directed Prime Minister Sharif to swiftly form a cabinet and prioritize the implementation of the party’s manifesto to address the pressing issues faced by the public.

The PM declared the solution of people’s problems as his government’s first priority.

Key discussions during the meeting revolved around engaging allied parties and ensuring their participation in the government. Former finance minister Ishaq Dar updated Nawaz Sharif about the discussions with allied parties.

In light of the presidential election, Nawaz Sharif expressed confidence in Asif Zardari’s victory with a huge margin, and emphasised that they were faced with humongous challenges and the public had high expectations of them. Sharif underscored the need to tackle inflation, viewing it as indispensable and requiring immediate attention.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was instructed to expedite the formation of the cabinet and initiate the implementation of the party’s manifesto without delay. Additionally, there were discussions on persuading the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to join the federal cabinet, with Shehbaz Sharif expressing intentions to extend another request to Asif Zardari post his election to the presidency.

The meeting highlighted PML-N’s commitment to governance and its determination to address the nation’s pressing issues, setting a proactive agenda for the incoming government.