Zardari election should be declared null, void: PTI

PTI leader Omar Ayub has said that Asif Ali Zardari’s election should be declared null and void.

“We reject the so-called presidential election,” PTI leader said. “Asif Ali Zardari has been an aged and ailing person, a mentally fit person should be elected for this office,” Omar Ayub said.

Ayub demanded an immediate release of the PTI’s founder and Bushra Bibi from jail. “Our assembly seats were snatched in a daylight robbery,” he claimed.

“Issuing pro-state or anti-state certificates is not in the hand of the Speaker or any other person. The authority of issuing this certificate is mandated by people,” PTI leader said while criticizing a statement of Ayaz Sadiq, the Speaker of the National Assembly.

He alleged that Form 47 of election results have been changed. “We challenge them to hold elections on these constituencies again. It will sift the true from the false,” Ayub claimed.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub has said that only the public has the “authority” to declare his party “anti-state”, adding that they chose to vote for the PTI.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, he said: “We are patriotic Pakistanis. The [right to give the] certificate of [being] anti-state is neither in the hands of the National Assembly speaker nor in anyone else’s.

“The authority or ability to give this certificate is in the hands of the Pakistani public. Pakistan’s public has sent us here (National Assembly),” he added.

The PTI-backed MNA also challenged his political rivals to win if elections were conducted again.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has termed the likely election of PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari as president a “violation of the Consitution”.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Gohar said, “Assuming constitutional roles in an unconstitutional manner is a violation of the Constitution.”

In an apparent reference to the PPP and the PML-N, he said, “Before, two families used to have control of the country’s resources. Now, these two families are also taking control of the country’s democratic institutions and positions.” Meanwhile, Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and Jamaat-e-Islami boycotted the presidential election.