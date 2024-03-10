Another brave son of Punjab Police martyred

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has paid rich tribute to Constable Mohsin Abbas for his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. IG Punjab said that Constable Mohsin has become immortal by sacrificing his life in the path of duty. All possible care will be taken for the best welfare of the martyr’s family. Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police is a guardian force of more than 1600 martyrs like constable Mohsin and in the sacred mission of protecting the life and property of the citizens, brave officials of Punjab Police are always ready for more sacrifices.

According to the details, another official of the Punjab Police embraced martyrdom in the line of duty. Constable Mohsin Abbas posted in Police Station Miani Mohaffiz Squad Sargodha was martyred while fighting the robbers in the exchange of fire. During patrolling, the Mohaffiz squad team encountered 04 motorcycle-riding robbers, Mohaffiz squad men tried to stop the suspected robbers. As soon as the robbers saw the police party, they started firing directly.

Constable Mohsin Abbas was seriously injured by a bullet in the stomach in the exchange of fire and couldn’t survive in the hospital during the treatmen. In the exchange of fire, the main shooter dacoit, who was later identified as Waqar, was killed. The robber who was killed was a record holder and was involved in many crimes. The injured robber was identified as Amir. 02 accomplices of the accused escaped from the spot.

The Kalashnikov was recovered from the possession of Waqar, the recorded accused who was killed. DPO Sargodha has dispatched teams to arrest the absconding accomplices of the accused.