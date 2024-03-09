ICMA marks International Women’s Day

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan ICMA organized International Women’s Day on 8th March at PC, Lahore. The event was organized by Women Leadership Committee, Lahore Branch Council & supported MARCOM Committee

ICMA is a professional accounting body that excels in delivering high-standard education, professional training, and research and development activities that are aimed at improving business efficiency.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, ICMA’s is delighted to announce its commitment as a signatory to the United Nation’s Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs)

By joining the WEPs community, ICMA signals its commitment to this agenda at the highest levels of the institution and intends to work collaboratively in multi-stakeholder networks to foster business practices that empower women. These include equal pay for work of equal value, gender-responsive supply chain practices and zero tolerance against sexual harassment in the workplace.

Mr. Zia Mustafa Awan Chairman MARCOM Committee, Ms. Nahid Khaliq Chairperson Women Leadership Committee, Mr. Ghulam Abbas Chairman Lahore Branch Council & Ms, Munaza Elahi Director Marketing & Communication were present at the ceremony. The event was well attended by professionals, members & students of ICMA.